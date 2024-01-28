Bihar political crisis | After submitting resignation, Nitish Kumar says relations with RJD has not been good

January 28, 2024 12:04 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - Patna

During the JD(U) legislators meeting, Bihar Chief Minister said he was going to resign and put his papers beore Governor Vishwanath Arlekar.

After the announcement, Mr Kumar went to the Governor’s residence to tender his resignation as Mahagathbandhan Chief Minister.

Mr. Kumar was accompanied by his party leaders Sanjay Jha and Bijendra Yadav.

After submitting his resignation to the Governor, Mr. Kumar met the media persons and said “I want to tell you (media persons) that today I’ve resigned from the government.”

“Now this government has come to end,” Mr Kumar told media persons.

Mr. Kumar further added that “Now I’m going to a new alliance to form the government.”

On the reason for his resignation from Mahagathbandhan, Mr. Kumar said “Relations with other side (alliance partner (RJD) and our side too was has not been good so I decided to put in my papers.”

When asked when the new government will be formed, Mr Kumar said, “you should wait and watch.”

After the resignation, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh said “It’s freedom from jungle Raj.”

While party leader Samrat Choudhary and other leaders were leaving for CM’s residence, the gathered crowd chanted Jai Shree Ram at state party headquarters.

“We’re waiting as there was so much of pressure from RJD on Nitish Kumar not to resign”, Mr Singh added while speaking to media persons.

At the BJP legislators party meeting state party president Samrat Choudhary is being elected as legislative party leader and former Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha has been named as Deputy leader of legislative party.

State BJP leaders confirmed The Hindu that both Mr Choudhary and Mr Sinha would be the two deputy Chief Miniters in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet.

Both the leaders Mr Choudhary and Mr Sinha have been vocal against Nitish Kumar. Mr Choudhary always wears saffron headgear and saying he would remove it after removing Nitish Kumar from the chair of chief minister of the state.

Responding to the resignation of Mr. Kumar, the RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari claimed “People of the state will teach a lesson to both BJP and JD(U) in time to come, we’ll take revenge with interest and compound interest from JD(U).”

Earlier, ruling JD(U) MLAs arrived to the official residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Before going inside CM House, most of the MLAs said they are standing with Nitish Kumar and his decision would be in the interest of Bihar.

Later in the day, the BJP MLAs are expected to gather at Mr. Kumar’s residence and subsequently claim to form the NDA government. BJP leaders are also having a meeting at their party headquarters.

It is said that nearly 200 chairs have been placed inside Mr. Kumar’s residence for the NDA legislators to meet over lunch.

Meanwhile, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi is said to have submitted letter of support, of his four MLAs, to the BJP.

BJP president J P Nadda is expected to come to Patna by a chartered flight at 3 pm

Earlier in the day, RJD and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has come out with a full-page advertisement highlighting his achievements in mahagathbandhan government, in some vernacular newspapers. The advertisement has been issued by RJD .

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan too is likely to visit Patna along with BJP president J P Nadda in the chartered plane. They may attend the oath taking ceremony of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with two deputyh Chief Ministers (from BJP quota ) and few Cabinet Ministers.

It is said that three cabinet ministers each from both JD(U) and BJP would take oath today along with Mr. Kumar.

Meanwhile, RJD ministers have not tendered their resignation yet as party chief Lalu Prasad has asked them not to resign now .