Bihar MLA booked under UAPA after AK-47 seizure

Controversial Bihar independent MLA and strongman Anant Singh has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after the seizure of a AK-47 rifle and grenade from his ancestral house, police said on Saturday.

Patna (Rural) Superintendent of Police Kantesh Kumar Mishra said that the use of weapon in “some big incidents” could not be ruled out. The case is being probed and police will act as per the evidence that comes up during the investigation, he said to questions whether the MLA will be arrested.

The police had raided Mr. Singh’s house, who is a multiple term MLA from Mokama, following a tip-off, he said.

The Parliament has recently passed an amendment to UAPA to give powers to the Centre to designate an individual as a terrorist and seize his properties.

Barh sub-divisional police officer Lipi Singh said “We are moving ahead as per law and senior’s instructions. We are completing paper work and will submit before the court all the evidences along with an FIR to pray for issuance of warrant against him (MLA).”

Singh, nicknamed ‘Chhote Sarkaar’ has a long criminal record and was recently summoned to the police headquarters in Patna for giving his voice sample in connection with a bid on the life of a Mokama-based contractor.

The MLA had reacted angrily to the raid at his ancestral house and alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched against him at the behest of JD(U) MP Lalan Singh.

“Weapons not belonging to me are being shown as having been recovered from my house. The house has also been badly vandalised during the raid,” he said.

The police have debunked the allegations levelled by the MLA and said the raid was carried out in the presence of a magistrate in accordance with the law, as well as the caretaker of the house. Moreover, videography has been done of the entire exercise.