Bihar heatwave claims 45 lives, over 100 hospitalised

The extreme heatwave in Bihar has claimed 45 lives in the past 24 hours and over 100 have been hospitalised.

Most of the deaths were reported from Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada districts of south-west Bihar.

These districts and Patna recorded the highest temperature of 45.8 degree Celsius after five decades.

Aurangabad civil surgeon Surendra Prasad Singh confirmed 27 deaths due to the heatwave till Saturday night.

“Over 40 persons are undergoing treatment in different hospitals of the district,” he added.

Similarly, District Magistrate of Gaya Abhishek Singh too has confirmed 14 deaths. Four persons lost their lives due to the heatwave in Nawada district.

Patna residents experienced blistering heatwave condition, as the city's maximum temperature was 9.2 degree Celsius above normal on Saturday. The minimum temperature was 31 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department issued a forecast that heat wave would continue on Sunday in Patna, Gaya, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Nawada and other districts as well.

The Patna DM Kumar Ravi said, “all government and private schools of Patna will remain shut till June 19, due to persisting heat wave-like condition for the past several days”.

The government has also announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh to the kin of those who died due to the heatwave and encephalitis in Bihar.