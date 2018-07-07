Bihar gang-rape: Students blackmailed schoolgirl with video

more-in

Six persons, including a school principal and a teacher, who were arrested in connection with the rape of a Class IX student in Saran district of Bihar, were produced in court on Saturday. The girl had accused 18 persons of sexually exploiting her for seven months from December last.

“We’ve arrested the principal, a teacher and four students and produced them in court…,” Ajay Kumar Singh, Deputy Superintendent, Saran, told journalists. The incident happened at a private school at Parsagarh.

The girl said in her complaint that three students had gang-raped her in the school’s toilet in December last, and one of them made a video of the act. Using the video, they forced her to have sex with other students. When she brought the matter to the notice of the school administration, the principal and two teachers began sexually exploiting her. The principal denied the charge against him.