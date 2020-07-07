Bihar CM’s kin, staying at his official residence, tests positive for COVID-19

A close relative of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had been staying at his official residence here, has tested positive for COVID-19, highly placed sources said on July 7.
They said test reports of the relative — niece of the Chief Minister — came out on July 6, after which she was taken to the isolation ward at a hospital here for treatment.
The sprawling 1, Anney Marg premises was, meanwhile, being sanitised thoroughly, they added.
Notably, samples of the Chief Minister, besides those who were in regular touch with him, were collected over the weekend after Acting Chairman of the State legislative council Awadhesh Narayan Singh tested positive for coronavirus.
Mr. Kumar had interacted with Mr. Singh on July 1 at a ceremony where nine MLCs, elected recently, were administered the oath of office.
One of the newly-elected legislators, Ghulam Ghous of the JD(U), has also tested positive.
The Chief Minister had tested negative according to the test reports released on Juky 4.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath