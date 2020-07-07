Bihar CM’s kin, staying at his official residence, tests positive for COVID-19

A close relative of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had been staying at his official residence here, has tested positive for COVID-19, highly placed sources said on July 7.

They said test reports of the relative — niece of the Chief Minister — came out on July 6, after which she was taken to the isolation ward at a hospital here for treatment.

The sprawling 1, Anney Marg premises was, meanwhile, being sanitised thoroughly, they added.

Notably, samples of the Chief Minister, besides those who were in regular touch with him, were collected over the weekend after Acting Chairman of the State legislative council Awadhesh Narayan Singh tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr. Kumar had interacted with Mr. Singh on July 1 at a ceremony where nine MLCs, elected recently, were administered the oath of office.

One of the newly-elected legislators, Ghulam Ghous of the JD(U), has also tested positive.

The Chief Minister had tested negative according to the test reports released on Juky 4.