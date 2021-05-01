Bihar Chief Secretary dies of COVID-19

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh died of COVID-19 complications on Friday morning.

A 1985 batch IAS officer, Mr. Singh tested positive on April 15 and had since been in a private hospital in Patna where he died.

He was appointed the State’s Chief Secretary in February 2021. Earlier, he has served as the Development Commissioner and Secretary of various departments. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other leaders of the State have mourned the passing of Mr. Singh.

The Chief Minister got information about his death during a meeting of the State Cabinet.

Following this, the Cabinet observed one minute silence to pay respect to Mr. Singh, according to an official statement.

(With PTI inputs)