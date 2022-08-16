Bihar Cabinet expansion | 31 Ministers take oath; Nitish keeps home, Tejashwi gets health, roads

16 MLAs from RJD, 11 from JD(U), two from Congress, one from Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and one Independent took oath as Ministers on Tuesday in new Bihar Cabinet

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar leaves after the swearing-in ceremony of Bihar Cabinet Ministers at Raj Bhavan in Patna on August 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

As many as 31 Ministers, including five from Muslim and three women legislators, took oath as Ministers of new ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand-alliance) government in Bihar led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Most of the JD(U) Ministers were retained in the Cabinet while leaders close to RJD leader and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav were inducted into the Cabinet.

The 31 new Ministers also included five Muslims and three women legislators in the new government in Bihar. The number of Muslims in the new cabinet is five, up from only one in the previous NDA government that fell last week after Mr. Kumar severed ties with the BJP.

The RJD has, predictably, given a significant number of seven berths to Yadavs, including Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of party president Lalu Prasad. Tej Pratap Yadav will be the new Environment Minister of the State.

It, however, also gave representation to the upper castes in keeping with the wider social outreach by deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Among those from the RJD quota were Kartikeya Singh, a Bhumihar MLC, and Sudhakar Singh, a Rajput, whose father Jagadanand Singh is currently the State president.

The JD(U) has retained its ministers from the previous dispensation. The Congress is represented by a Dalit and a Muslim.

List of Ministers in new Bihar cabinet and their parties:

While Nitish Kumar and his deputy were sworn in six days ago on August 10, the remaining 31 Ministers took their oath on Tuesday.

1. Nitish Kumar (JDU) – Chief Minister

2. Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) – Deputy CM

3. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (JDU)

4. Bijendra Yadav (JDU)

5. Shravan Kumar (JDU)

6. Ashok Choudhary (JDU)

7. Leshi Singh (JDU)

8. Sanjay Jha (JDU)

9. Madan Sahni (JDU)

10. Sheela Kumari (JDU)

11. Sunil Kumar (JDU)

12. Mohd Zama Khan (JDU)

13. Jayant Raj (JDU)

14. Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD)

15. Alok Mehta (RJD)

16. Surendra Prasad Yadav (RJD)

17. Ramanand Yadav (RJD)

18. Kumar Sarvajeet (RJD)

19. Lalit Yadav (RJD)

20. Samir Kumar Mahaseth (RJD)

21. Chandrashekhar (RJD)

22. Jitendra Kumar Rai (RJD)

23. Anita Devi (RJD)

24. Sudhakar Singh (RJD)

25. Md Israil Mansuri (RJD)

26. Surendra Ram (RJD)

27. Kartikeya Singh (RJD)

28. Shahnawaz Alam (RJD)

29. Shamim Ahmed (RJD)

30. Afaque Alam (Congress)

31. Murari Gautam (Congress)

32. Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM)

33. Sumit Kumar Singh (Independent)

(With inputs from PTI.)