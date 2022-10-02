Bihar Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh resigns

Sudhakar Singh asserted that he was answerable only to the people of his constituency and party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Bihar Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh who, of late, has been hitting headlines for flagging issues of “rampant corruption” in his department, resigned on October 2, 2022 from his post.

“Bihar’s Agriculture Minister who has been raising issues related with farmers, has sent his resignation letter to the government. We do not want this embarrassment to the government) to drag further”, said Jagdanand Singh, his father who is also state president of Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Mr Sudhakar Singh could not be contacted despite repeated attempts over phone.

Earlier on October 1, the agriculture minister had said that he would not take rest until the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act and ‘mandi’ system which were scrapped in 2006 were restored.

“The decision to scrap them was anti-farmer”, he said.

Mr Singh, 46, has become minister in magathbandhan (grand alliance) cabinet for the first time and was elected as an MLA from Ramgarh in Kaimur district on RJD ticket in last 2020 assembly elections in the State.

“I’ll not allow the continuation of BJP agenda in my department with the formation of the mahagathbandhan government in place in the state”, said Mr Singh.

Mr Singh, recently had hit headlines saying all his department officials are “thieves and thereby being head of the department he is head of the thieves ( choro ka sardar)”.

Further Mr Singh, a Delhi University graduate, known for his staright-talks and simplicity, also hit at the government saying, “despite three agricultural roadmaps on which the Bihar government in last 17 years has spent crores of rupees, the total production of grain in the state in 2021-22 was 1.76 lakh tonnes while, in 2011-12 it was 1.77 lakh tonnes. Everything in my department needs to be overhauled”.

Few days back while addressing a meeting in his constituency, Mr Singh told people to “beat his department officials with shoes, if they demand for bribe”.

All these statements of the young agriculture minister said to have caused major embarrassment to the chief minister Nitish Kumar-led government and sources in the government told The Hindu “there was pressure on him to put in his papers”.

It is said that he (Mr Sudhakar Sngh) has sent his resignation letter to Deputy chief minister and leader of RJD, Tejashwi Yadav,

While speaking to The Hindu recently, Mr Singh said “the problem is that when you’re with Opposition you keep raising people’s issues but once you become the part of the government you get disconnected with the same people and the issues”.

“I’m not going to make it happen. I’ll keep raising grievances of the people of my constituency of farmers of the state, whether someone likes it or not”.

“Being an agriculture minister of the state, can someone tell me why I should not flag issues of farmers grievances? And that too, when 80% of our state’s population is dependent on agriculture”, asked Mr Singh.

“Can you imagine for farmers grievance redressal in last 17 years (Nitish Kumar has been chief minister of the state since November 2005), there is no redressal cell either at headquarters or district levels where farmers could register their grievances related with seeds or fertilizers”, he asked.

“Whatever direction I’ll get from my party chief I’ll follow. But, I cannot stop raising issues of farmers being an agriculture minister of the state”, he said emphatically.