Bid to disrupt NRC update, says Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday claimed that “negative elements” were trying to disrupt the ongoing process to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and his government was determined to thwart any such attempts.

Mr. Sonowal also asked “genuine” Indian citizens not to panic as their concerns would be adequately addressed in the mega exercise aimed at identifying those illegal immigrants who had entered the State after 1971.

“There are some negative elements. These negative elements are trying to disrupt the smooth proceedings of the NRC update. The State government is alive to the situation,” he said.

“There are some groups which are trying to create unrest in Assam in the name of NRC. Our government is determined to thwart any such attempts,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Sonowal is in the national capital and he held a meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh and top officials of the Union Home Ministry to review the present security scenario in the State and preparation to deal with any possible law and order situation which may arise after the publication of the final NRC.

‘Adequate steps’

“Both the State and the central government will take adequate steps for peaceful publication of the NRC. I appeal to the people to extend cooperation, the way they did during the publication of the draft last year,” he said.

Mr. Sonowal said grievances of all bonafide Indian citizens will be adequately addressed in the update process of the NRC.