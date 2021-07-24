Other States

Bhupen Borah is new head of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee

The Congress on Saturday announced a new team for the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) by appointing Bhupen Borah as the new PCC chief.

Mr. Borah, known to be close to be former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, is among those leaders who had strongly opposed the party's alliance with the Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in the recently concluded Assembly elections in the State.

The party has also appointed three working presidents that includes All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Rana Goswami and two current legislators, Kamakhya Dey Purkayastha and Jakir Hussain Sikdar.

Mr. Goswami, a former MLA, was working as All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary for Uttar Pradesh, a State where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in charge.

Like Mr. Goswami, Mr. Borah too was serving as a secretary of the AICC but both of them have been relieved of their AICC duties with immediate effect.


