Bhubaneswar heading towards meeting vaccination target by July 31

More than 50% of the eligible population given the jabs, says official

With the vaccination drive gaining speed across Odisha, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday exuded confidence that it would complete vaccinating all eligible population by July end.

The fast-paced drive is likely to achieve the target of vaccinating 9 lakh population in a little over month — first among the urban centres in the country.

The confidence stems from the fact that 8,47,004 persons have already taken the first dose, which is close to 95% of the targeted population.

Similarly, 4,79,647 persons have been administered the second dose constituting 54% of the targeted population. The targeted beneficiaries of 18 years and above are 9 lakh. The BMC said it would inoculate the rest of the population with the second dose in a month time.

“We are targeting to inoculate 28,000 persons aged 18-44 per day by July 3. We intend to complete the first dose in the next five days. Many persons in this group, who are part of health and frontline workers, have already been vaccinated. If we complete the first dose by July 3, the vaccination in all likelihood will be completed by July 31,” said Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh.

“We are the city with the highest percentage of vaccination target already achieved. More than 50% of the eligible population in Bhubaneswar has been vaccinated while in other cities, the vaccination is in the range of 25%,” he said.

Vulnerable groups

“Our coverage has been very strategic. We have taken innovative approach by identifying vulnerable groups and potential spreader groups. We have inoculated them in separate camps on a campaign mode. Members of old-age homes, disabled people and beggars are vulnerable. We have covered potential super spreaders such as delivery boys, drivers, staff of hotel and restaurants, bank employees and newspaper vendors,” said the BMC Commissioner.

“Collaborative approach of partnering all stakeholders helped achieve the target at a faster rate. The vaccination drive has been very personalised one,” he said.

As per the State government’s strategy, Covaxin is made available only in Bhubaneswar while Covishield is administered in the rest of the State. Bhubaneswar has Covaxin stock of 4,13,420.

According to Mr. Singh, availability of Covaxin has not been a concern and it will be procured as and when required.