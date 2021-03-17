Other States

BHU students oppose proposal to make Nita Ambani as visitng professor

Nita Ambani   | Photo Credit: Vijay Bate

Opposing a proposal to make Reliance Industries executive director Nita Ambani as a visiting professor, students staged a demonstration at Banaras Hindu University on Tuesday.

Shubham Tiwari, one of the protesting students, said instead of Ms. Ambani, those who have set an example of women empowerment should be invited. Meanwhile, Prof. Nidhi Sharma, coordinator of the Centre for Women’s Studies and Development, said the proposal to make Nita Ambani a visiting professor has been sent to the authorities.

She said, “Ambani is a woman entrepreneur. If she joins our centre, the women of Purvanchal will get the benefit of her experience.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2021 11:26:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bhu-students-oppose-proposal-to-make-nita-ambani-as-visitng-professor/article34088596.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY