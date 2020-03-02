Bhim Army chief meets SBSP president Rajbhar

Signalling a possible new anti-BJP front in Uttar Pradesh, Dalit outfit Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad on Monday met Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar in Lucknow.

While no formal tie-up was announced, both sides pitched for the coming together of OBC and Dalit parties and outfits in U.P. if they wanted to pose a challenge to the BJP, which has over 300 MLAs in the 403-member State Assembly.

‘A new equation’

After meeting Mr. Azad at a State guesthouse here, Mr. Rajbhar’s party in a statement said “a new equation is born in U.P.”.

The two discussed the 2022 State polls, dilution of reservations and the “oppression” faced by the OBC and Dalit communities under the BJP government, said Arun Rajbhar, general secretary of the SBSP.

“Till we don’t come together and fight, the BJP will continue to violate our rights and keep us deprived. All this was discussed,” said Mr. Arun.

Ousted from the U.P. Cabinet after the 2019 Lok Sabha results for his criticism of his former ally BJP, Mr. Om Prakash has since then stitched together a front of seven smaller OBC and Dalit-led parties, including former Minister Babu Singh Kushwaha’s Jan Adhikar Party, under the banner of Bhagidhari Sankalp Morcha.

Mr. Arun said it was too early to comment on a formal alliance for the 2022 polls with the Bhim Army, as it was still not a registered political party. He, however, added that the SBSP-led front was open to “all options” to provide a new alternative in the State.

The Bhim Army has indicated that it would soon take the shape of a political party and contest the 2022 polls.