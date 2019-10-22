Bhartiya Kisan Union hits out at U.P. govt. for booking farmers over power dues

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) slammed the State government for registering cases against farmers over pending power bills.
Addressing a farmers’ meeting in Alipur Aterna village here on Monday, BKU State President Naresh Tikait said that the organisation will not tolerate “atrocities” inflicted on farmers with the State’s power department officials registering cases for not paying electricity bills while sugar mills have not yet cleared dues of the farmers.
The Allahabad High Court had last month directed the State government to clear dues of sugarcane farmers.
Mr. Tikait criticised the Government for not being “sensitive towards farmers’ problems”.
He urged the State to take steps for clearing the existing dues as the new cane crushing season has already started.
