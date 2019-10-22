Other States

Bhartiya Kisan Union hits out at U.P. govt. for booking farmers over power dues

Photo for representation

Photo for representation   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

more-in

The Allahabad High Court had last month directed the State government to clear dues of sugarcane farmers

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) slammed the State government for registering cases against farmers over pending power bills.

Addressing a farmers’ meeting in Alipur Aterna village here on Monday, BKU State President Naresh Tikait said that the organisation will not tolerate “atrocities” inflicted on farmers with the State’s power department officials registering cases for not paying electricity bills while sugar mills have not yet cleared dues of the farmers.

The Allahabad High Court had last month directed the State government to clear dues of sugarcane farmers.

Mr. Tikait criticised the Government for not being “sensitive towards farmers’ problems”.

He urged the State to take steps for clearing the existing dues as the new cane crushing season has already started.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Uttar Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2019 4:02:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bhartiya-kisan-union-hits-out-at-up-govt-for-booking-farmers-over-power-dues/article29767366.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY