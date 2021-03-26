Bharat bandh | Farmers occupy key roads in Punjab, Haryana

Vehicular movement hit in both States

Several groups of farmers on Friday went on dharna on key roads, including national and State highways, besides railway tracks at a few places, in Punjab and Haryana amid the call for ‘Bharat bandh’.

The call was given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions, which is spearheading the farmers’ ongoing protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

Vehicular movement was disrupted in parts of Punjab and Haryana. Public transport, including buses and taxis, stayed off the roads.

“A complete shutdown has been called from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m,” said Jagmohan Singh, general secretary, Bhartiya Kisan Union-Ekta (Dakonda).

He said that members of 32 farmer organisations affiliated to the Morcha will hold dharnas at about 120 places in Punjab.