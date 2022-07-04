Bhagwant Mann expands Punjab Cabinet with 5 new Ministers

With the inclusion of new Ministers, Cabinet strength reaches 15

It was the first Cabinet expansion of the Aam Aadmi government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File | Photo Credit: PTI

With the inclusion of new Ministers, Cabinet strength reaches 15

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday expanded his Cabinet by inducting five MLAs as Ministers.

The Ministers took the oath of office and secrecy at a swearing-in ceremony held here. The oath was administrated by Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Punjab Raj Bhawan.

The Ministers who have found a place in the Cabinet include Aman Arora, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Fauja Singh, Chetan Singh and Anmol Gagan Mann.

It was the first Cabinet expansion of the Aam Aadmi government led by Bhagwant Mann, which came into power, around three months ago, after bagging 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

With the induction of five fresh Ministers, the strength of the Punjab cabinet has reached 15, including the Chief Minister.