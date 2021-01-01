Bengal records second case of mutant virus strain

West Bengal on Thursday recorded the second case of mutant strain of virus causing COVID-19 as the State recorded 1,170 new cases in the past 24 hours of the last day of 2020.
Atin Ghosh, member of the board of administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), said the second case of person infected with mutant strain of virus had been confirmed by the Health department. The person had taken the same flight from the U.K. to Kolkata from where the first case of mutant strain had been traced.
Mr. Ghosh said the KMC was not only testing the family members of those affected by the new strain but everyone who took the flight was being traced and tested.
The total number of cases in the State at the end of 2020 was 5,52,063. The State had recorded the first case of COVID-19 on March 17 and the first death was reported on March 27, 2020. The State recorded 29 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the number of causalities in the State to 9,712. The discharge rate increased to 96.07% and the active cases dropped to 11,985.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath