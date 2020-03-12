Bengal govt. to do away with all check points for agri-produce, says Mamata

The West Bengal government on Wednesday decided to do away with all the check points dealing with agricultural produce. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made the announcement in the State Secretariat saying that 109 check posts spread across the State will cease to exist from April 1, 2020.

“We were regularly getting complaints that because of the delay at these check points the agriculture produce was getting wasted. In the interest of farmers and the people of the State, we are doing away with these check points or check posts,” Ms. Banerjee said.

She said the State is expected to lose ₹200 crore due to the decision but the move was in the best interest of the people. Ms. Banerjee said that 650 people working at these check points will be absorbed into work at the nearest agriculture markets (krishak bazaars).

The Chief Minister said that along with agricultural produce, other perishable items like fish would not have to wait at any check posts.

“These 109 check posts were run by 22 market committees. Earlier, there was one market for every district. Now, the entire State will be declared as one market and so there will be no physical checking of agricultural produce,” she said.

The Chief Minister maintained that the State accords high priority to farmers and has increased taken many steps to increase their income.