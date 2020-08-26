Bengal Governor writes to Mamata seeking details of 12 lakh cr. invested through global business summit

Jagdeep Dhankhar say it is time the Chief Minister vindicated her assertion that her ‘government works with complete transparency and there are financial clearances and regular audit’.

Alleging that ground realities of West Bengal did not bear out assertions of resounding success of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), State’s Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeking details of the annual business summit.

“Sought details as regards Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) @MamataOfficial from CM as FM failed to provide. Urged to impart details of over 12.3 lac crores as ground reality does not so reflect. We are living in times where ‘Goebbels’ stance can no longer cut ice,” the Governor tweeted sharing the letter on Twitter.

In the letter, Mr. Dhankhar quoted the then Governor’s address to the State Assembly on February 1, 2019 where the Governor said that the “previous versions of BGBS have been resounding success with combined investment proposals to the tune of nearly 10 lakh crore of which more than 50% is under implementation”.

“There is need to give out details of ₹12,23, 603 crores investments and particularly the ₹5 lakh crore investment that were stated to be under implementation as on February, 2019,” Mr. Dhankhar wrote in the letter.

Highlighting the remarks made by the Chief Minister at a meeting on Monday that her “government works with complete transparency and there are financial clearances and regular audit”, the Governor added that it was time the Chief Minister vindicated her assertion.

“Time @ MamataOfficial to vindicate assertion ‘Our Government works with complete transparency & there are financial clearances and regular audit.” Where is the AUDIT! Public needs to know all! Why not PROBE! BGBS organised at huge expense with reported patronage to favourites,” Mr. Dhankhar tweeted.

Over the past few weeks the Governor has been raising questions on the investment brought to the State through the BGBS and the expenses incurred in organising the summit for the past few years.