Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visits violence-hit areas in State, Assam

He says it’s a shame that people had to go to neighbouring States for shelter

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday visited areas of Assam bordering West Bengal and said it was a matter of shame that the people of West Bengal had to take shelter in adjoining States to escape violence.

“Nothing can be more shameful for us than people of West Bengal taking shelter in other States,” Mr Dhankhar said, speaking to journalists in Siliguri.

The Governor, who visited Cooch Behar district on Thursday against the advice of the State government, said that the government had not done anything to contain the post-election violence.

“Even the media did not do anything. It is an open secret who the perpetrators were,” he said.

Asked about the law and order situation in the State, the Governor said that he was not in favour of confrontation but believed in cooperation.

“We are heading in a wrong direction and there can be a point of no return...the State of West Bengal is witnessing two big issues — Covid pandemic and post-election retributive violence,” he said.

The Trinamool Congress leadership and the State government spoke against the Governor’s visit to areas in north Bengal.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the Governor visit to violence-affected areas as “unilateral proceedings” against established norms.