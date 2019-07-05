Bengal Congress vice-president resigns from post

Bengal Congress vice-president Omprakash Mishra on Friday resigned from the post, advocating a tie-up with “like-minded parties” including the Trinamool Congress.

Mr. Mishra blamed the State unit’s leadership for its failure to forge an alliance with the Left Front which led to the party’s debacle in the polls.

As the political climate had changed after May 23, he said there was a growing need to talk to all like-minded parties, especially the TMC.

‘Need for debate’

“The Congress may initiate talks with like-minded parties but there has to be a debate on whether only the Left parties are like-minded [and]…why the TMC may not be considered as like-minded in the prevailing political situation,” he asked in a letter addressed to PCC chief Somendra Nath Mitra and AICC Bengal in-charge Gaurav Gogoi.