Bengal BJP MLA Bishnu Pada Roy dies at 61

July 25, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - Kolkata

BJP MLA from Dhupguri, Bishnu Pada Roy, who was suffering from lung infection for quite for some time, died at a state-run hospital here on morning of July 25, officials said. He was 61.

Mr. Roy, who had arrived in Kolkata to take part in the monsoon session of the state assembly, was admitted to SSKM Hospital on Sunday after he complained of uneasiness, they said.

"On Monday, he underwent surgery and his condition improved temporarily. But it again deteriorated at night and he passed away at 3 am on Tuesday," a senior doctor of the medical establishment told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Roy's death, tweeting, "Pained by the untimely demise of West Bengal Assembly MLA Shri Bishnu Pada Ray Ji. He was a hardworking legislator who made many efforts to fulfil people's aspirations. He also worked hard to strengthen @BJP4Bengal. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti." West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed condolences over the MLA's death.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of Hon'ble Shri Bishnu Pada Roy, MLA of Dhupguri Assembly Constituency of Jalpaiguri District. His premature departure created a vacuum in the parliamentary political field of Bengal. My sincere condolences to the relatives, friends and supporters of Shri Roy," she said in a Twitter post. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari expressed grief over the death and extended condolences to Roy's family members, friends and followers.

"I am extremely saddened to know about the sad & untimely demise of my colleague and MLA from Dhupguri; Shri Bishnu Pada Ray. He was admitted in the PG Hospital the day before yesterday because of a heart ailment. On behalf of the @BJP4Bengal Legislature Party, I express my deepest condolences to his family & friends. May his soul attain eternal peace. Om Shanti," Adhikari tweeted.

Roy's body was taken to the assembly, where members paid their last respects.