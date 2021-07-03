Beggars should also work for country: Bombay HC

Everything cannot be provided by the state, says court

The Bombay High Court on Saturday said that homeless people and beggars should also work for the country as everything cannot be provided to them by the State.

A division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G.S. Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Brijesh Aarya, seeking directions to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide nutritious meals, including potable water, thrice a day; along with sanitation, shelter and clean public toilets for homeless persons, beggars and poor people in the city.

The civic body told the court that food packets were being distributed to such people all over Mumbai with the help of NGOs, and sanitary napkins were being provided to the women from this section of the society. The court said, “They (homeless persons) should also work for the country. Everyone is working. Everything cannot be provided by the state. You (petitioner) are just increasing the population of this section of the society,” the High Court said.

While disposing of the petition, the court said, granting all the prayers sought in the petition would be like an invitation to people not to work. The court, in its order, noted that public toilets in the city and across the State presently charge a minimum amount for usage, and directed the Maharashtra government to consider allowing homeless persons to use such facilities free of charge.

The court, while disposing the plea, said, “We direct the State government to look if the homeless persons can use these toilets free of charge.”