Beed NCP MLA Jaydutta Kshirsagar to join Shiv Sena

Nationalist Congress Party MLA from Beed Jaydutta Kshirsagar will join the Shiv Sena in the presence of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. Mr. Jaydutta Kshirsagar was a Minister of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) in the previous Congress-NCP government.

Mr. Jaydutta Kshirsagar is said to be unhappy over the importance given to Leader of Opposition in State council Dhananjay Munde within the NCP and his nephew Sandip Kshirsagar.

The former NCP Minister had campaigned for BJP candidate from Beed Lok Sabha constituency Preetam Munde. He had even met with Mr. Thackeray in Mumbai. Since then, speculations were rife about him quitting the NCP to join the Sena.