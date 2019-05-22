Other States

Beed NCP MLA Jaydutta Kshirsagar to join Shiv Sena

Jaydutta Kshirsagar. Photo: @jaidattaannalive

Jaydutta Kshirsagar. Photo: @jaidattaannalive  

more-in

He had campaigned for BJP candidate from Beed Lok Sabha constituency.

Nationalist Congress Party MLA from Beed Jaydutta Kshirsagar will join the Shiv Sena in the presence of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. Mr. Jaydutta Kshirsagar was a Minister of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) in the previous Congress-NCP government.

Mr. Jaydutta Kshirsagar is said to be unhappy over the importance given to Leader of Opposition in State council Dhananjay Munde within the NCP and his nephew Sandip Kshirsagar.

The former NCP Minister had campaigned for BJP candidate from Beed Lok Sabha constituency Preetam Munde. He had even met with Mr. Thackeray in Mumbai. Since then, speculations were rife about him quitting the NCP to join the Sena.

Comments
Related Topics Other States
state politics
Maharashtra
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2019 2:20:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/beed-ncp-mla-jaydutta-kshirsagar-to-join-shiv-sena/article27204887.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story