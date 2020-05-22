BDO, headmaster attacked by youths

A Block Development Officer (BDO) of Chhatrapur in Odisha’s Ganjam district was attacked on Wednesday afternoon, when he tried to dissuade a group of youths from playing cricket during the COVID-19 lockdown.

One among the accused case was arrested by police on Thursday and search is on for the others.

On Thursday, representatives of Ganjam district unit of Odisha Administrative Officers’ Association handed over a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police (SP) demanding action against the culprits.

As per reports, on Wednesday afternoon, Chhatrapur BDO Anbika Prasad Das and local tehsildar Nilamadhab Bhoi, during their visit to Agastinuagaon village to inspect a quarantine centre, had received complaints about some youths playing cricket at a nearby field, neglecting safety protocol against COVID-19.

The two administrative officials rushed to the spot to persuade the youngsters to stop their game as it could lead to the spread of the infection.

The youths allegedly got into a heated argument and attacked the BDO, who registered a complaint at the Ganjam police station.

Headmaster attacked

In another incident, the headmaster of Khetamundali High School, under Jagannathprasad block of the district, was attacked by some local youths on Tuesday. The accused blamed him for allowing the school to be used as a quarantine centre for returning migrant workers.

When the headmaster tried to escape, he was tied up to a tree and harrassed by the attackers. He has registered a complaint at the Tarsingh police station.