Other States

Baseer Ahmad Khan, IAS, appointed as J&K adviser

He would assist the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of J&K in effective discharge of his functions.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday accorded sanction to the appointment of IAS officer Baseer Ahmad Khan, serving as a divisional commissioner Kashmir, as adviser to Lt. Governor G.C Murmu.

A spokesman said he would assist the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of J&K in effective discharge of his functions.

Mr. Khan, who was given an extension in 2019, proved an effective officer for the Centre during the run up to the revocation of J&K’s special status in August last year.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2020 8:53:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/baseer-ahmad-khan-ias-appointed-as-jk-adviser/article31075592.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY