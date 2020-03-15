Baseer Ahmad Khan, IAS, appointed as J&K adviser

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday accorded sanction to the appointment of IAS officer Baseer Ahmad Khan, serving as a divisional commissioner Kashmir, as adviser to Lt. Governor G.C Murmu.
A spokesman said he would assist the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of J&K in effective discharge of his functions.
Mr. Khan, who was given an extension in 2019, proved an effective officer for the Centre during the run up to the revocation of J&K’s special status in August last year.
