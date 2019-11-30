Other States

Bar polls at Karkardooma, Tis Hazari courts on Dec. 13

more-in

The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed elections of the bar associations at Tis Hazari and Karkardooma district courts here to be held on December 13. The elections of the bar associations at Tis Hazari and Karkardooma courts were earlier scheduled to be held on November 5 and 7 respectively. However, they were stayed by the High Court following the November 2 clash between lawyers and the police here.

A Bench of Justices G.S. Sistani and Anup Jairam Bhambhani said the elections shall be monitored by retired Justice Kailash Gambhir at Tis Hazari court and by retired Justice Vinod Goel at Karkardooma courts.

The High Court had on November 4 postponed the elections till further orders.

Lawyers and the police had clashed at the Tis Hazari court complex here on November 2 during which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while many vehicles vandalised or set on fire, according to officials.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
election
lawyer
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2019 9:27:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bar-polls-at-karkardooma-tis-hazari-courts-on-dec-13/article30121878.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY