Other States

Bangladesh PM sends puja gifts to Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee. File  

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent congratulatory gifts to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of Durga Puja, a government official said on Monday.

The gifts were channelled through the protocol wing of the premier’s office, an official in the prime minister’s office, who was familiar with the process, said.

The gifts have been sent through the Benapole-Petropole land route to be delivered to Ms. Banerjee through the Bangladesh deputy high commission officials in Kolkata.

Unconfirmed reports said the gifts included a sari, sweets and flowers.

The five-day long Durga Puja festival this year will culminate on October 25.

Comments
Related Articles

Bihar Assembly election | Nitish Kumar is the face of the NDA, there is no credible alternative: Bashishtha Narayan Singh

Uber introduces rider mask verification selfie feature in India

Ballia firing: Court sends main accused to 14-day judicial custody

NCW seeks explanation from Kamal Nath for his remarks against Madhya Pradesh Minister

TRP case: Issue summons to Arnab Goswami before arraignment, says Bombay High Court

Bihar Assembly polls | 2 big issues that put Nitish Kumar down in 4 places

Maharashtra rains: Stop indulging in mud-slinging, Uddhav Thackeray urges Opposition

Coronavirus | No visitors allowed inside Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal: Calcutta High Court

It’s up to BJP’s Khadse to decide on joining NCP: Pawar

Bhadohi MLA booked on charge of raping Varanasi singer

Supreme Court asks Maharashtra SDMA to take decision on Nanded gurudwara Dusshera procession

Punjab House special session begins, farm bill likely to be tabled tomorrow

Farooq questioning: BJP employing agencies after failing to fight politically, says National Conference

Monsoon havoc | Maharashtra must borrow to cope with ‘unprecedented economic crisis’, says Pawar

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association case

Will observe two-hour silence to atone for Kamal Nath’s ‘indecent remarks’ against woman Minister, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Mizoram revokes prohibitory order from area along Tripura border

Samajwadi Party seeks applications from probable candidates for 2022 U.P. Assembly polls

Tension at Assam-Mizoram border after clash
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2020 6:33:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bangladesh-pm-sends-puja-gifts-to-mamata-banerjee/article32893105.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY