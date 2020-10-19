Bangladesh PM sends puja gifts to Mamata Banerjee

Unconfirmed reports said the gifts included a sari, sweets and flowers

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent congratulatory gifts to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of Durga Puja, a government official said on Monday.

The gifts were channelled through the protocol wing of the premier’s office, an official in the prime minister’s office, who was familiar with the process, said.

The gifts have been sent through the Benapole-Petropole land route to be delivered to Ms. Banerjee through the Bangladesh deputy high commission officials in Kolkata.

Unconfirmed reports said the gifts included a sari, sweets and flowers.

The five-day long Durga Puja festival this year will culminate on October 25.