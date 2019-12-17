Banaras Hindu University tells students not to participate in marches, dharnas on citizenship law

Amid protests by students against the Citizenship Amendment Act in several universities nationwide, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Tuesday advised its students to not participate in any such activities on campus.

The warning came after opposing groups of students held marches over the CAA. While various non-ABVP student groups, under the banner of the Joint Action Commitee, on Monday led a torch rally against the CAA and in solidarity with the protesting students of Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia University, others held a march in support of the new citizenship law on Tuesday.

The central university said the Varanasi district police administration had informed it that dharnas and demonstrations and marches in favour of and against the CAA could take place on a large scale. Others could join these marches and dharnas with the intention of spoiling the communal atmosphere and could "commit any serious criminal incident", the varsity registrar said in an appeal.

Section 144

Section 144 has been imposed by the police, the varsity said.

BHU directed its various department and faculty heads to "advise" their students to " stay away" from any such kind of protest and support the district administration and varsity to keep the academic atmosphere normal, the varsity said in a statement.

The central university also appealed to the administrative caretakers of the various hostels to inform the chief security officer about "outside interference or provocation" related to the CAA.