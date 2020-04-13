Ban on Meru Jatra festival

Odisha’s Ganjam district administration has banned the Meru Jatra festival and congregations related to it at temples on the occasion of Mahavishub Sankranti on Monday.

Meru Jatra marks the end of 21-day-long festival of penance named ‘Danda Nata’. Mahavishub Sankranti is also start of the Odia New Year. On this day, thousands of devotees used to gather at the Tara Tarini hill shrine and other temples.

Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on Sunday directed that no temple will be opened up for Meru Jatra. Only one priest will be allowed to enter each temple to perform the rituals. Earlier, the administrations had banned the famous Chaitra festival at Tara Tarini hill shrine that attracts lakhs of devotees.

‘Action against violators’

The Collector advised citizens to remain in their homes and use social distancing to break the chain of COVID-19 spread. According to him, strict legal action will be initiated against persons, who break the lockdown rules and restrictions imposed on Meru Jatra on Monday.

The administration in March had banned ‘Danda Nata’ as its troupes moving around could have become carriers of COVID-19 infection.