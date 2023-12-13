Ban on loudspeakers, regulation of meat sale in open among first Cabinet decisions in Madhya Pradesh

December 13, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Bhopal

In his first Cabinet decision after taking charge of the Madhya Pradesh government, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on December 13 banned the use of loudspeakers beyond permissible limits and time at all religious and public places.

Addressing his first press conference as the CM after the Cabinet meeting, Mr. Yadav said that the prohibition will be imposed as per the Supreme Court guidelines on their use.

Mr. Yadav said that flying squads will be constituted in all districts to check if the loudspeakers are being used without permission or violating the rules and they will submit their reports within three days.

“The State government has taken this decision in accordance with the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Noise Control Act, Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000 at religious places and other places in Madhya Pradesh and the guidelines issued from time to time by the Supreme Court and the High Court. Under this, the use of loudspeakers and other sound amplifying devices at loud volumes without permission is completely prohibited,” a government order read.

“Efforts will be made to remove loud speakers on the basis of communication and coordination with religious leaders. By making a list of such religious places where these rules and instructions are not being followed, instructions have been given to review them weekly at the district level and provide the compliance report to the Home Department by December 31,” the order read.

The Chief Minister also said that directions have been issued to ensure regulation of the sale of meat and eggs in open spaces as per the Food Safety Act and the guidelines of the Central government.

“We have issued directions to prepare for this so that an awareness can be created among the public and those who are involved in this business also become aware of the regulations,” he said.

The CM also said that the government will open an excellence college each in all 52 districts of the State which will run based on the National Education Policy 2020.

“The institutions will be known as the Pradhan Mantri (Prime Minister) Excellence College and will offer various courses from the next session,” he said.

The government has also increased the purchasing rate of Tendupatta from ₹3,000 per bag to ₹4,000 per bag, he said. The rate hike was one of the BJP’s promises in its poll manifesto to woo the tribal voters of the State.