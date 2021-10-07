Baghel inaugurates temple as part of special tourism circuit

The temple is part of a ‘Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit’ that his government is developing at a cost of ₹137.45 crore

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday inaugurated the redeveloped ancient Mata Kaushalya temple, part of the “Ram Van Gaman” Tourism Circuit the State government is developing at a cost of ₹137.45 crore. Nine sites are being developed to attract tourists to the circuit, believed to be the route taken by Lord Ram during his 14-year exile.

“Chhattisgarh is the maternal place of Lord Ram,” Mr. Baghel said while inaugurating the temple, and initiating the tourism circuit at Chandkhuri, 27 km from Raipur, the State capital. The village is considered to be the birthplace of Kaushalya, Lord Ram’s mother.

“The temple is of Kaushalya, but not in her birthplace,” BJP State spokesperson Ajay Chandrakar said.

The nine sites are Sitamarhi-Harchaika (Koriya), Ramgarh (Ambikapur), Shivrinarayan (Janjgir-Champa), Turturiya (Baloda Bazaar), Chandkhuri, Rajim (Gariaband), Sihawa-Saptarishi Ashram (Dhamtari), Jagdalpur (Bastar) and Ramaram (Sukma).