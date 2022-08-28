Ghulam Nabi Azad tasked with splitting votes: Congress leader Tariq Karra

PM’s stance changed things for Mr. Azad in the Congress, said Mr. Karra

Senior Congress leader and ex-Member of Parliament Tariq Hameed Karra on Saturday said Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit from the Congress was “under a design to fragment franchise”.

“A new entity is being floated to fragment franchise. Everyone knows who will benefit from it. There is already a public perception that the BJP will benefit out it,” Mr. Karra said.

Mr. Karra said the things in Congress for Mr. Azad started changing soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that he “will not be wasted” and “will soon be appointed for a special mission”.

“Only the mediocre have joined Azad so far. I did not see any intellectuals. Azad feels threatened if an intelligent or leader with stature joins him. The cadre of the Congress and those having philosophical and ideological affinity with the party will continue to be part of it and fight against the new fragmentation attempt,” Mr. Karra said.

He accused Mr. Azad of “working independently in J&K” for the past some months. “There is no mention of ideological differences anywhere in Azad’s resignation letter. It is purely on personal grounds and seemingly, indicates his differences with the ideology of the party,” he added.

Mr. Karra also listed the BJP’s treatment of Mr. Azad in the past, which includes granting his official bungalow and Padma Bhushan. “The new found bonhomie is very clear and it is only after that the thing starts unfolding,” he said.

