Azad likens present day to British rule

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Saturday said that the situation in the country today was akin to the British rule and there was a need to adopt the resolutions seeking freedom of speech, press and right for procession against the present-day government like the Congress did when it was founded in 1885.

Speaking at the party’s 135th Foundation Day function at Tau Devi Lal Stadium here, Mr. Azad, an All-India Congress Committee general-secretary, said the Congress leaders for almost two decades after the foundation of the party had been demanding freedom of speech, freedom of press and the right to hold processions against the British and the situation today was similar with protesters being shot at and beaten up.

He added that the founders of the Congress also sought that the British stop the abuse of government agencies and the Modi government today was doing the same thing by misusing Income Tax department and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Mr. Azad wondered why the protesters were being killed and beaten up only in BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka and the demonstrations were peaceful in Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

Mr. Azad, who is also in-charge of Haryana affairs, said the other demands of the founder leaders of Congress included not to make discriminatory laws and to set up industries to provide employment to the youth. He said these demands too held good in today’s times.

Referring to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Mr. Azad said three former Chief Ministers were in detention and at least 650 were arrested, according to Home Minister Amit Shah. Mr. Azad demanded to know what was the fault of all those arrested. “The government enacts wrong laws and then puts the blame on the people. The democracy is in danger today. It is the responsibility of us all to save the country,” he said.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was also present.