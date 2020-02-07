Aurangabad woman set on fire by neighbour dies

The 50-year old Dalit woman, who was set on fire on Sundayby her 40-year-old neighbour after she resisted his move to enter her house died late on Wednesday night, a doctor said on Thursday.

The woman, who suffered 95% burns in the incident that took place in Andhari village of Sillod tehsil was undergoing treatment at a government medical college and hospital in Aurangabad city.

“She died around 10 p.m. on Wednesday,” the hospital’s medical superintendent Suresh Harbade told PTI.

The accused, Santosh Mohite (50), who knew the woman as he resided in her neighbourhood, was arrested on Tuesday, a police official said.

As per the woman’s statement given to police before death, she tried to push Mohite out of her house, but in vain.

This led to a quarrel between them following which Mohite set her ablaze, Sillod (rural) police station’s inspector Kiran Bidve said.

“The victim and the accused knew each other and he used to come to her house. But, on Sunday when he came around midnight, she resisted saying meeting at that hour would defame her,” he said.

However, despite her opposition, Mohite entered her house and they had a fight, he said.

“During the quarrel, Mohite poured kerosene kept nearby on the woman and set her afire,” he added.

He then locked the door from outside and ran away, the police said.

On hearing the woman’s screams, some of her relatives staying in the vicinity rushed to her rescue and took her to a local hospital, from where she was referred to the government hospital in Aurangabad city.

Demanding justice: Representatives of political parties, students and residents holding a rally in Wardha on Thursday demanding death penalty for the man who set fire to a woman in Aurangabad earlier this week. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The accused was earlier booked under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass with preparation for causing hurt to any person) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), but will now also be charged under 302 (murder), Mr. Bidve said.

He has also been charged under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha member from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel demanded that the case be tried in a fast-track court for ensuring justice to the victim and her family.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader said he has demanded in Parliament that hearing be conducted in fast-track court in this case and that of a woman set on fire in Wardha district.

Lecturer stable

Meanwhile, the condition of the 25-year-old lecturer who was set ablaze in Wardha district earlier this week continues to remain “critical but stable”, according to hospital authorities.

In a medical bulletin issued on Thursday, the hospital said, “No setbacks have occurred till now, although her condition remains critical. Her vitals are being maintained with oxygen supply. She is responding to commands. Her condition does remain critical.”

Specialists treating the woman were keeping an eye on anticipated complications like infection and respiratory deterioration, the hospital said.