Auraiya road accident | Inhuman to put dead and injured in accident in same vehicle: NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over reports of the bodies of the Auraiya road accident victims being transported in the same vehicle with those who were injured on May 16.
The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of the media reports and asked the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report within four weeks about the action taken against officers involved and the relief provided to the victims and their families. The commission observed that it was “unethical and inhumane” of the authorities to put the deceased and the injured in the same vehicle.
“The injured had suffered not only physical injuries but they were also under tremendous trauma of the fatal accident, and in that painful condition, they were forced to sit in the same vehicle where the bodies of the deceased were also kept. The public servants failed to deal with the situation sensibly..” the NHRC statement said.
Also read: Akhilesh Yadav calls Auraiya accident ‘indescribable sadness’; offers financial aid
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism