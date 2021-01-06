Attempt to mutilate DDC mandate: NC tells L-G

Raises concerns over horse-trading of elected councillors

A delegation of the National Conference (NC) on Tuesday met J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and drew his attention “to the attempts being made to mutilate the mandate of the people by encouraging horse-trading of the recently elected councillors”.

The delegation, headed by party provincial president Devender Singh Rana, met the L-G in Jammu to apprise him of the situation after the recently concluded District Development Council (DDC) polls.

"There is a need to ensure neutrality and impartiality of the administration in the establishment of Councils. It is imperative for respecting the mandate of the people and upholding their faith in the grass-roots level democratic institutions," Mr. Rana said.

He alleged that “attempts were being made to mutilate the mandate of the people by encouraging horse-trading, which is not good for democracy”.

The NC delegation has lauded the efforts of the L-G in ensuring peaceful conduct of the polls. It also expressed concern over the Lawaypora incident and the brutal assassination of Satpal Nischal, a goldsmith in Srinagar.

“There is a need for inter-regional, intra-regional and inter-faith community people-to-people dialogue to defeat the designs of the elements creating polarisation and divide in the society,” the delegation said.

CPI (M) leader M.Y. Tarigami also met the L-G. A Raj Bhawan spokesman said Mr. Tarigami congratulated the L-G for successful conduct of DDC elections and demanded that the councils be constituted at the earliest for the benefit of the masses.

Meanwhile, the L-G said the killings of innocents were cowardly acts and were aimed at vitiating the peaceful atmosphere. “Political parties should outright condemn such incidents,” he added.