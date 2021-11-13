Other States

Attack on film crew: seven Bajrang Dal workers get bail

The seven Bajrang Dal activists, including one convicted murderer, who attacked filmmaker Prakash Jha and his crew members on the sets of his series Ashram in Bhopal for “hurting Hindu sentiments”, were released on bail as no pressing complaint was lodged by the victims.

Among them is Sushil Sudele, the regional head of the Bhopal unit of the Bajrang Dal. He was convicted by a Bhopal court in 2014 on conspiracy charges in connection with the murder of Bhagchand alias Pappu on February 5, 2011. Sudele and others got bail in connection with the October 24 incident in which the Bajrang Dal activists raised slogans, hit some of the crew members and damaged vehicles of the film production unit.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 13, 2021 12:58:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/attack-on-film-crew-seven-bajrang-dal-workers-get-bail/article37466138.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY