At least 50 shops gutted in Punjab's Anandpur Sahib market

The fire broke out in the market near Gurdwara Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in which goods worth crores of rupees is being reportedly said to be lost.

At least fifty temporary shops were gutted at a local market in Anandpur Sahib in the wee hours of Friday. However, there has been no report of any lives being lost.

The fire broke out in the market near Gurdwara Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in which goods worth crores of rupees is being reportedly said to be lost. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. An inquiry into the incident has been ordered by the local administration.

Anandpur Sahib Deputy Commissioner Sumeet Jarangal, said the exact cause and extent of the loss could only be ascertained after the inquiry, which will be conducted by Sub Divisional Magistrate Kanu Garg.

The shops, which were most erected in temporary shelters were on the land auctioned by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committe.

Jun 7, 2019

