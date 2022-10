At least 25 dead as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri district

Around 40-42 people were on the bus, including women and children, according to police.

Rescue operation underway after a bus carrying passengers falls into a gorge on Rikhnikhal-Birokhal road near Simdi village, in Pauri Garhwal district on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: ANI

Twenty five people were killed and over 20 injured a bus carrying a wedding procession of 45 to 50 people fell into a gorge near Simdi village in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district Tuesday, October 4, 2022 night in the Birokhal area of Dhumakot in Uttarakhand, informed Deputy General of Police Ashok Kumar.

Police and SDRF rescued 21 people overnight and the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, he added.

“Twenty five people were found dead in the Pauri Garwhal bus accident that took place last night in the Birokhal area of Dhumakot. Police and SDRF rescued 21 people overnight; the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals,” DGP Ashok Kumar told ANI.

“A wedding procession had left in a bus from here, Laldhang; an accident occurred. Information is being taken from the family members. A rescue operation is still underway by Pauri Police and SDRF at the spot,” said Haridwar SP City Swatantra Kumar Singh.

