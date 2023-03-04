HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assam’s pyramid-like ‘moidams’ meet UNESCO technical requirements

It is a landmark achievement in the endeavour to get World Heritage Site status for the mound-burial system in Charaideo

March 04, 2023 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Assam’s Charaideo “Maidams”, the Ahom equivalent of the ancient Egyptian pyramids.

Assam’s Charaideo “Maidams”, the Ahom equivalent of the ancient Egyptian pyramids. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Assam’s pyramid-like structures known as moidams or maidams have met all the technical requirements of UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Charaideo in eastern Assam has more than 90 moidams, the mound-burial system of the Ahoms who ruled large swathes of the present-day State and beyond for some 600 years until the advent of the British in the 1820s.

“With great pride, happy to share a landmark achievement in our endeavour to get World Heritage Site status for Charaideo Maidams. The maidams have met all technical requirements of the UNESCO Secretariat. My gratitude once again to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji for the nomination,” Mr. Sarma tweeted on March 3 night.

He attached a letter from Lazare Eloundou Assamo, the director of the World Heritage Centre’s cultural sector to Vishal V. Sharma, the permanent delegate of India to UNESCO.

“The nomination of Moidams – the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty met all of the technical requirements outlined in the Operational Guidelines concerning completeness check of nominations to the World Heritage List. It is important to recall that the technical completeness of a nomination does not imply that the site concerned is of Outstanding Universal Value and would necessarily be inscribed on the World Heritage List,” Mr. Assamo’s letter said.

On January 21, Mr. Sarma said the Prime Minister chose the Charaideo Moidams from among 52 tentative sites across the country for nomination as a World Heritage Site.

This followed the Assam government’s letter to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) with a dossier on the site for onward submission to UNESCO for their evaluation for the 2023 cycle.

ALSO READ | Vadnagar town, Modhera Sun Temple, Unakoti sculptures added to UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites

“Moidams (or Maidams) represent the late medieval (13th-19th century CE) mound-burial tradition of the Tai Ahoms in Assam, which lasted almost 600 years. Out of 386 Moidams explored so far, 90 royal burials at Charaideo are the best preserved, representative, and most complete examples of this tradition,” the letter stated.

The letter to the ASI pointed out that the Charaideo Moidams enshrine the mortal remains of Ahom royalty along with the objects they cherished. But after the 18th century, the Ahom rulers adopted the Hindu method of cremation, later entombing the cremated bones and ashes in a Moidam at Charaideo.

The Moidams are highly venerated, it said.

The nomination of the Charaideo Moidams coincided with the 400 th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan, the most celebrated Ahom general who thwarted the attempts of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s army to capture Assam.

Related Topics

Assam / monument and heritage site / India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.