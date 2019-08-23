Assam teen held in Mumbai for threat email to BCCI

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 19-year-old boy from Assam for allegedly sending an email threatening to attack, and kill, members of the Indian cricket team.

According to ATS officers, the mail was received on the official email of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on August 16. The email was brought to the attention of senior officials in the Union Home Ministry, after which security was beefed up for the team which was at the time in West Indies.

The BCCI informed the Mumbai Police and the ATS, and a case was registered against unknown persons on August 19. The ATS, using the Internet Protocol (IP) address of the sender, traced the email to Shantipur in Morigaon district of Assam.

“We sent a team to Shantipur on Monday, and as soon as we confirmed the location and worked in collaboration with the local police traced the suspect, identified as Braja Mohan Das (19). We visited his residence and examined his laptop, after which we confirmed that the email had been sent from the same laptop,” an ATS officer said.

Mr. Das was arrested on Tuesday and produced before a local court, which granted transit custody to the ATS. He was brought to Mumbai and produced in a city court which remanded him to police custody till August 26.

“Mr. Das has not been very forthcoming about the motive behind his actions, and we are interrogating him further. We have seized his laptop computer as evidence and sent it for forensic analysis,” the officer added.