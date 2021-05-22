Other States

Assam Rifles soldier killed in encounter

An Assam Rifles soldier was killed and two others injured in an encounter with suspected members of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang-Yung Aung) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on Saturday.

The district’s Superintendent of Police, Mihin Gambo confirmed the encounter and said the operation was continuing.

Officials said the Assam Rifles personnel had launched a combing operation at 8:30 a.m. near Longvi village following a tip-off about the presence of some armed men.

The two injured soldiers, airlifted to the nearest Army hospital, were said to be out of danger.

May 22, 2021

