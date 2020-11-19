Assam Rifles personnel, militants exchange fire in Manipur village

An hour-long gun battle was reported between 29 Assam Rifles personnel and suspected tribal militants at Kabui Chngmei Punhimei village in Noney district of Manipur early on Wednesday.
Police sources said there was no authentic report on casualties on either side. However, search operations were continuing.
Assam Rifles sources said amid intelligence reports of armed cadres moving in the Khoupum area, a special team rushed there. The personnel conducted search operations at Punshimei village. Militants reportedly opened fire at the personnel, who retaliated. There was heavy exchange of fire for over an hour. As additional personnel were rushed to the encounter site, the militants fled the spot.
Tribal villagers took out a procession condemning violence. They called for a ceasefire.
No insurgent group has come out with a statement on the encounter so far.
