Assam MLA detained for provocative statement

Sherman Ali Ahmed triggered outrage with his observation on eviction drive

The Assam police on Saturday detained Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed for his alleged provocative statement on the killing of eight Assamese youth in Darrang district during the peak of the anti-foreigners Assam Agitation in 1983.

Also Read: The spectre of eviction that haunts Assam’s Bengali Muslims

He had spoken out in the context of a violent eviction drive on September 23 in which two persons, including a minor, were killed in police firing.

A senior police officer said Mr. Ahmed was picked up from his official residence in the Dispur area of Guwahati. “The MLA has been detained and could be arrested,” he said.

The State Congress had served Mr. Ahmed a show-cause notice after his statement had triggered outrage.

“…Despite holding a responsible position as an MLA, you have time and again given statements in media and in public forums against party policies and matters with communal overtones having great propensity to destroy the social harmony of our State,” the show-cause notice read.