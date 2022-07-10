Assam man protesting price rise dressed as Lord Shiva detained; later released

He had performed a street play with a woman dressed as Parvati

A man was detained by police on Sunday for allegedly “hurting religious sentiments” by dressing as Lord Shiva in a street play about the price rise of fuel and LPG cylinders in Nagaon district in Assam. He was detained after the members of the Bajrang Dal and other right-wing organisation complaint against him at the Nagaon Sadar police station.

The man, Birinchi Bora, along with other a co-actor, dressed up as Lord Shiva’s consort Parvati to protest against the rising prices of fuel and LPG cylinders.

In a viral video, the man is seen riding a bike with the co-actor behind him. The bike comes to a halt at a central place of Nagaon town as if it has run out of petrol, following which he quarrels with his co-rider.

He then vents his anger on the “skyrocketing prices” of fuel and cooking gas before slamming the Narendra Modi government on the rising unemployment problem. “The people are suffering despite promises of good days,” he is heard saying.

“We have released the man after detaining him for some time,” a local police officer said.