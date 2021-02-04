Assam madrasas turn general schools

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Wednesday gave his assent to The Assam Repealing Act, 2020, paving the way for the conversion of State-run madrasas to general schools. The Bill for this conversion was passed in the 126-member Assam Assembly on December 30, 2020.
State Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the Governor’s assent to the Act. “All government madrasas will run as general institutions as the Madrassa Education Provincialisation Act, 1995, and Assam Madrassa Education Act, 2018 now stand repealed,” he said.
Assam has 729 State-run primary, upper primary, high and higher secondary madrasas. Dr. Sarma said the Repealing Act is not applicable on more than 1,000 private madrasas across the State.
