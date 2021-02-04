Other States

Assam madrasas turn general schools

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Wednesday gave his assent to The Assam Repealing Act, 2020, paving the way for the conversion of State-run madrasas to general schools. The Bill for this conversion was passed in the 126-member Assam Assembly on December 30, 2020.

State Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the Governor’s assent to the Act. “All government madrasas will run as general institutions as the Madrassa Education Provincialisation Act, 1995, and Assam Madrassa Education Act, 2018 now stand repealed,” he said.

Assam has 729 State-run primary, upper primary, high and higher secondary madrasas. Dr. Sarma said the Repealing Act is not applicable on more than 1,000 private madrasas across the State.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2021 4:57:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/assam-madrasas-turn-general-schools/article33744247.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY