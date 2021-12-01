Assam lynching: CM Himanta wants chargesheet in 30 days

Police have so far arrested 13 persons in the case

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has given the State police a 30-day deadline to file a chargesheet against those involved in the lynching of an All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leader in Jorhat town on November 29.

The police have so far arrested 13 persons, including the main accused identified as Niraj Das, an alleged drug peddler who is said to be a hardened criminal against whom several cases are registered in various police stations in eastern Assam.

A mob of at least 50 people had attacked AASU leader Animesh Bhuyan, a local TV journalist and another person after an old man fell off his scooter and was injured. The mob had suspected them of hitting the man with their car.

The three were grievously injured. While Mr Bhuyan succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, the other two were recovering, police said.

“We hope to catch the others in the mob soon,” Superintendent of Police, Johrat Ankur Jain said.

The Chief Minister directed Special Director-General of Police, G.P. Singh to supervise the investigation into the lynching. At his direction, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu visited the house of the slain AASU leader at Dergaon in the adjoining Golaghat district.

Mr Sarma said all the accused have been identified and instructions have been given for a trial in a fast-track court. “I have directed the police to file chargesheet against the culprits within 30 days,” he added.

The AASU shut down Jorhat on Tuesday after giving the police 24 hours to arrest every member of the mob and give them exemplary punishment. The State Government offered ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the family of the deceased.