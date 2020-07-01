Watch | Assam floods: Around 15 lakh people affected in 23 districts

Several parts of Assam have been hit by the ongoing floods and around 15 lakh people across 23 districts have been affected.
The death toll stood at 27 as on June 30. Barpeta continues to be the worst-hit district followed by South Salmara and Nalbari.
Also read | In receding mode, Assam floods kill more animals
The flood has affected crops on more than 75,700 hectares of land. It has also affected about 20 lakh domesticatic animals and poultry.
Around 265 relief camps have been set up in 21 districts where 25,461 people have taken shelter. National Disaster Response Force & State Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed for rescue services in flood affected areas.
The floods have also affected the operations to control the blowout & fire at Oil India Limited in Tinsukia. The oil well is still ablaze, though controlled, after its blowout on May 27.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath