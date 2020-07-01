Watch | Assam floods: Around 15 lakh people affected in 23 districts

Several parts of Assam have been hit by the ongoing floods and around 15 lakh people across 23 districts have been affected.

The death toll stood at 27 as on June 30. Barpeta continues to be the worst-hit district followed by South Salmara and Nalbari.

The flood has affected crops on more than 75,700 hectares of land. It has also affected about 20 lakh domesticatic animals and poultry.

Around 265 relief camps have been set up in 21 districts where 25,461 people have taken shelter. National Disaster Response Force & State Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed for rescue services in flood affected areas.

The floods have also affected the operations to control the blowout & fire at Oil India Limited in Tinsukia. The oil well is still ablaze, though controlled, after its blowout on May 27.