HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assam CM gets panel report on ending polygamy

On July 13, Sarma announced plan to introduce an anti-polygamy Bill in the Assembly

August 06, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma. File

Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

GUWAHATI A panel tasked with assessing the legislative competence of the State legislature to end polygamy, submitted its report to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

Announcing the development on social media platforms, the Chief Minister said the move was aimed at creating a positive ecosystem for women’s empowerment, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion.

The expert committee is headed by retired judge Rumi Kumari Phukan. Its members are Devajit Saikia, advocate general of Assam; Nalin Kohli, senior additional advocate general of Assam; and Nekibur Zaman, senior advocate of the Gauhati High Court.

Ban on polygamy is a component of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) that the Centre has been trying to push through.

‘Only through consensus’

“While the UCC involves the Law Commission apart from the Parliamentary Committee, we want to take one of its segments – polygamy – and ban it immediately. We are planning to introduce a Bill to ban it in the next Assembly session in September,” Dr. Sarma said on July 13.

He also said the ban on polygamy would be achieved through consensus, avoiding aggressive measures and instead promoting a harmonious societal transformation.

Related Topics

Assam

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.